Police report: Vacationing couple steal cat from Sonoma

A purloined kitty was returned to its owner after an alert veterinarian in Southern California scanned the cat’s microchip. A deputy determined that a couple had rented an Airbnb in the 17900 block of Railroad Avenue and apparently took a cat belonging to one of the neighbors. The cat’s owner didn’t realize the cat had been stolen until the vet contacted them. The deputy wrote a report and sent it to the District Attorney for review.

In other incidents reported recently to the Sheriff’s Valley Substation:

Wednesday, Dec. 8:

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the 18000 block of Highway 12 for a report of vandalism. Deputies found that a subject was upset that his family wouldn’t give him the password to the WiFi and started throwing things. He reportedly broke a glass coffee table valued at $300. A family member signed a citizen’s arrest and placed the suspect under arrest for misdemeanor vandalism and he was booked into county jail.

Thursday, Dec. 9:

2:03 p.m. – A resident in the 19000 block of Railroad Avenue reported a residential burglary. The victim was napping when an unknown suspect or suspects entered the residence through the unlocked front door and stole a laptop and various electronic Christmas presents valued at more than $1,000. There is no suspect information.

3:09 p.m. – A resident in the 400 block of San Ramon Drive reported that an unknown suspect entered a locked storage shed by removing the door hinges. The suspect absconded with power tools worth more than $1,100.

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

2:35 p.m. – Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in an auto in the 2600 block of Adobe Canyon Road. The suspect and victim were reportedly in an argument that turned physical. The suspect reportedly struck the victim in the face with his fist and used a knife to cut her hand. The suspect also threatened to kill the victim and prevented her from calling 911 by throwing her cellphone out the window. The suspect was arrested and booked into county jail.

Saturday, Dec. 18:

12:31 p.m. — Deputies are looking for the individual or individuals who stole more than $10,000 worth of electronic equipment. Deputies responded to a grand theft call at Cornerstone in the 23500 block of Arnold Drive. An unknown suspect or suspects gained entrance to an event tent and stole more than $10,000 in electronic sound equipment. The investigation is ongoing.

1:21 p.m. – A resident in the 100 block of Dechene Avenue reported a burglary. An unknown suspect entered the residence through an unlocked side door. The thief stole jewelry and electronic equipment from the residence and a shed. There is no suspect information.

Sunday, Dec. 26:

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a car burglary in the Sonoma Valley Regional Park in the 14000 block of Highway 12 in Glen Ellen. An unknown person broke the driver’s side window in a locked car and stole two purses. There is no suspect information.

Monday, Dec. 27:

7:30 a.m. – While clearing a call for service in the 23000 block of Arnold Drive, a deputy was approached by an individual who told the deputy he was wanted. The deputy noticed that the individual was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The deputy determined that the individual wasn’t wanted, but he was on probation and under the influence so he was arrested and booked into the county jail.

1:13 p.m. – A resident in the 21000 block of Silva Road reported that someone had entered the locked residence and stole a rifle and a checkbook. The incident is still under investigation but no suspects have been identified.

Friday, Dec. 31:

3:26 p.m. – A resident in the 900 block of Glenwood Drive reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his truck. There is no suspect information.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a grand theft report in the 20000 block of Broadway. The victim reported that a luggage bag had been stolen from their vehicle, and that a firearm was in the bag. Deputies and investigators conducted a follow-up and arrested a suspect for stealing the bag, possession of drugs and outstanding warrants. But the firearm is still outstanding.

Sunday, Jan. 2:

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a business in the 19000 block of Arnold Drive for a report of a bizarre-acting female who was running around the parking lot and into traffic. The woman displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested and booked into county jail.

Monday, Jan. 3:

10:14 a.m. – A resident in the 5400 block of Highway 37 reported that an unknown person stole $1,750 worth of diesel fuel from a storage tank. There is no suspect information.