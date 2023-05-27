Police request witnesses to May 13 Santa Rosa collision

The collision involved two vehicles at Highway 12 and Los Alamos Road. At least one person had major injuries.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2023, 7:35PM

Santa Rosa police are seeking witnesses to a May 13 collision that left at least one person with major injuries.

The collision occurred about 7:40 p.m. at Highway 12 and Los Alamos Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

An early investigation determined the driver of a GMC AT4 pickup broadsided an Acura Integra.

Other details about the collision weren’t released.

Police are asking witnesses to reach Investigator John Fisher at 707-543-3600 ext. 8550 or jfisher@srcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

