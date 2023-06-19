Police rescue woman in downtown Petaluma after she lights herself on fire

For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis in Petaluma, help is available by calling 988 for the suicide crisis hotline, or 911 for either first responders or for the city’s SAFE (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) mobile crisis response team. The SAFE team can also be reached directly at 707-781-1234.

Police said they were forced to act quickly to save a woman and her dogs after she used a can of gasoline to light herself on fire inside her vehicle in downtown Petaluma.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the 400 block of E Street, after officers were called to the scene at around 11:45 p.m. in response to “reoccurring complaints regarding suspected drug activity and disturbances related to a female subject who appeared to have been living out of a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Asked about the suspected drug activity, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano told the Argus-Courier, “There was a male subject in another vehicle interacting with her periodically throughout the night. The two of them were seen going back and forth to the 7-Eleven on the Boulevard at D Street. We have not found anything to corroborate the drug activity.”

After locating the vehicle, described by Glaviano as a large four-door SUV, officers found its windows to be completely covered. The woman inside refused to talk with them, they said, although at one point she “rolled down the driver’s window slightly and dropped a lit piece of paper out of the vehicle.”

At that, police said, “The officers disengaged and re-contacted the reporting party to obtain additional information before attempting again to check the welfare of the subject.” When they approached the SUV a second time, they saw that its driver-side window was now uncovered, revealing the woman inside holding a plastic gas container in her lap.

At that moment, the woman “sparked a lighter and brought it to the spout of the gas can, causing it to ignite” – and forcing them to act quickly as she became engulfed in flames.

Officers requested emergency backup from Petaluma firefighters, retrieved emergency equipment from their patrol cars, and began breaking the windows of the vehicle in order the save the woman and dogs inside.

“The officers pulled the woman and her dogs from the fully engulfed vehicle and began rendering aid,” police said. “The woman was transported by ambulance to a regional trauma center with life-threatening injuries. All four dogs were rescued with minor injuries and are being cared for by North Bay Animal Services.”

Police said they believe the woman was intentionally trying to harm herself, and provided resources for people experiencing a mental health crisis in Petaluma (see sidebar). Because this is considered a medical rather than criminal incident, the woman’s identity is being withheld.

The officers themselves also received minor injuries during the incident, including burns and lacerations, and have been offered additional trauma support services as needed from trained counselors, police said.

Police thanked those who called in the suspicious activity and those who witnessed the event and provided statements to investigators. Anyone with information who has not spoken to an investigator is asked to call 707-778-4373 and reference report number 23-2699.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.