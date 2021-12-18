Police: Rohnert Park DUI suspect arrested after crashing into several vehicles

A Fairfield man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after he crashed into several vehicles in Rohnert Park Thursday night, authorities said.

Around 5:15 p.m., someone at the Safeway grocery store on Commerce Boulevard called to report an intoxicated customer driving out of the parking lot. Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers searched the area for the vehicle but did not find it, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in a Nixle alert.

An hour later, authorities received a report of a collision involving several vehicles in the area of Country Club Drive and Emily Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived, an unspecified number of parked vehicles had been hit by the same vehicle that left the Safeway an hour earlier. The vehicle had major front-end damage, including a missing front wheel, according to the alert.

The driver was identified as Jon Verrett, who was found standing next to his vehicle, displaying signs of alcohol intoxication, according to authorities.

Verrett was so intoxicated he was unable to complete a sobriety test, officers reported. He had a blood alcohol content of .25, which is over three times the legal limit.

He was arrested and transported to the Sonoma County Jail and on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.