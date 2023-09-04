A Rohnert Park man was arrested early Friday after police said they found drugs and knives in his possession in violation of his felony probation.

At 2:37 a.m., Healdsburg police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” parked at a closed business in the 100 block of Healdsburg Avenue, officials said in a news release, issued by the Healdsburg Police Department.

Police identified one of the two vehicle’s occupants as John Carpenter, who they said is on felony probation and in violation of his sex registration status.

Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered suspected fentanyl, meth, drug paraphernalia and “cutting instruments,” such as knives and an axe. officials said.

Carpenter was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of a number of offenses including, failing to register as a sex offender, having drug paraphernalia, possessing fentanyl and meth as a sex offender, and violating probation.

He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bail.

Carpenter had been on a conditional sentence of nine months probation after being convicted in June on a charge of disturbing the peace by a loud noise, for which he pleaded no contest.

He is still in court proceedings regarding a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime with an intent to terrorize. These charges are a part of the same case, which was filed in May 2022.

