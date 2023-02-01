Authorities: Rohnert Park man dies of smoke inhalation, drug overdose

A 23-year-old man died Tuesday after ingesting drugs and then inhaling smoke from a fire in his Rohnert Park home sparked by the drug use, according to authorities.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a residential fire on Adele Avenue, according to the agency’s Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7094795&lat=38.3392153&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The man’s roommate smelled smoke coming from the bathroom and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from towels that were on fire in the bathroom. They used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, which did not spread to other portions of the room or the house, Johnson said.

Firefighters also found the man lying on the floor just outside of the bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates he died due to a combination of a drug overdose and smoke inhalation.The toxicology report has not yet been completed, Johnson said.

Investigators believe the man was doing drugs in the bathroom when he passed out and fell to the floor. The heat source he used to ingest the drugs ignited the towels.

Suspected fentanyl and aluminum foil were later found in the bathroom.

The fire was ruled accidental and no foul play is suspected, Johnson said.

Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s identity.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.