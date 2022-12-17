Subscribe

Police: Rohnert Park man who went missing in November still not found

Troy Michel was last seen Nov. 12. Friends and family have not had contact with him since then, police said.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2022, 4:18PM
A Rohnert Park man who went missing in November is still missing and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

Troy Michel, 27, was last seen when he left his home Nov. 12, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Michel is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen with a beard.

Friends, family and colleagues had not had contact with him as of Friday, according to officials.

Anyone with information may call the Rohnert Park police at 707-584-2600.

