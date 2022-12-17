Police: Rohnert Park man who went missing in November still not found

A Rohnert Park man who went missing in November is still missing and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

Troy Michel, 27, was last seen when he left his home Nov. 12, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Michel is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen with a beard.

Friends, family and colleagues had not had contact with him as of Friday, according to officials.

Anyone with information may call the Rohnert Park police at 707-584-2600.

