A Rohnert Park woman was arrested in mid-April after law enforcement found burglary tools, stolen items and credit card skimmer on her person, authorities said this weekend.

At about 2:25 a.m. April 13, a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle parked in front of the driveway of a closed business in the 18000 block of Highway 12, according to a Friday news release from the department.

The deputy turned his car around to get a better look at the vehicle and saw the brake lights flicker, then saw that a woman was sitting in the driver’s seat.

The deputy spoke with the woman, who was later identified as Nancy Turcios, 37. Authorities said told the deputy she was on pretrial release for a burglary charge, which was confirmed by court records.

When asked additional questions about the car, Turcios was “evasive,” officials said, adding that Turcios eventually said it was her daughter’s car and the items inside belonged to her.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a demolition jackhammer, eight blank cards with a magnetic strips on one of their sides ― one of which had a specific card number ― and a credit card reader, which allows the user to duplicate the strips from legitimate cards and transfer the information to a fake one, authorities said.

Authorities also found a two-sided shaved key, handheld Kobalt flashlight, drug paraphernalia and multiple Apple products, including an iPad, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini hard drive.

Turcios was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and possessing burglary tools, a scanning device, stolen property and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

She was booked into Sonoma County jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Turcios was previously convicted of committing five misdemeanor offenses in Sonoma County since 2014, including battery against an ex-cohabitant, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and tampering with a vehicle, according to court records.

In addition, in an ongoing case, two counts of felony burglary were filed against Turcios on Oct. 21, court records show.

