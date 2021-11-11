Police: Santa Rosa church evacuated over furnace issue

Dozens of people were evacuated from a Santa Rosa church complex on Thursday morning because of a problem with the building’s furnace, police said.

Ambulances and fire engines crowded the parking lot at the Bridge Church, at 301 Fulton Road, after the building was evacuated due to the smell of gas around 10:30 a.m., said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Firefighters inspected the building and determined the smell was caused by the furnace, Mahurin said.

There were dozens of children inside the building when the gas smell was reported, according to Mahurin. Paramedics were evaluating each of the children, but no injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Church administrators could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

