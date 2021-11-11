Subscribe

Police: Santa Rosa church evacuated over furnace issue

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2021, 11:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Dozens of people were evacuated from a Santa Rosa church complex on Thursday morning because of a problem with the building’s furnace, police said.

Ambulances and fire engines crowded the parking lot at the Bridge Church, at 301 Fulton Road, after the building was evacuated due to the smell of gas around 10:30 a.m., said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Firefighters inspected the building and determined the smell was caused by the furnace, Mahurin said.

There were dozens of children inside the building when the gas smell was reported, according to Mahurin. Paramedics were evaluating each of the children, but no injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Church administrators could not immediately be reached on Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette