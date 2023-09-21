Police: Santa Rosa DUI suspect tries to buy alcohol after crash
A Santa Rosa man was driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a building, police said.
Jesus Carreno-Ortiz, 34, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, driving with a suspended license and disobeying a court order, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
The crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Dutton Avenue, where a Toyota Tacoma struck a business.
Investigators say the suspect was heading south on Dutton when he entered a parking lot and failed to slow down.
He struck the southeast corner of the business, went inside and tried to buy alcohol.
According to police, Carreno-Ortiz’s BAC was 0.32%. That’s four times the legal limit.
The suspect was treated at a local hospital for “significant injuries” from the crash, police said.
