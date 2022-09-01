Police: Santa Rosa graffiti report leads to four arrests for illegal guns

A report of suspected vandalism at a historic barn in Santa Rosa early Thursday led to the arrest of four people, including two minors, in connection with a “ghost gun” and another firearm that had its serial number partially filed off, police said.

The incident unfolded just before 12:30 a.m., when police got a report of three people associated with a Dodge pickup truck possibly “tagging” the DeTurk Round Barn on Donahue Street, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department bulletin.

Responding officers stopped a Dodge truck with no headlights on and searched the vehicle after they learned that the 20-year-old man in the front passenger seat was on probation for a Sonoma County vandalism case, police said.

Officers found two loaded guns under a seat. One was a 9mm Polymer80 “ghost gun,” a firearm that can be built using parts ordered online and has no serial number, making it untraceable. The other was a Bersa .380 handgun, which had its serial number partially filed off.

The four people inside the vehicle were arrested.

The two in the back seats, ages 14 and 16, were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of a non-serialized firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and tampering with identification marks on a firearm. Police did not release their names because they are juveniles.

The driver, Sergio Guerrero, 19, and the front seat passenger, Roman Vega, 20, both Santa Rosa residents, were booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of the same offenses, plus contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Vega was also suspected of violating probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.