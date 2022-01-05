Police: Santa Rosa High student arrested over ‘unfounded’ bomb threats

A Santa Rosa High School student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening his peers with violence over winter break, police said.

The student, a 15-year-old boy whose name was not released because he is a minor, was arrested at his school Tuesday afternoon after police linked him to two different threats posted to Instagram that apparently involved explosives and targeted students belonging to specific racial and ethnic groups.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said the threats were directed at four specific racial-ethnic groups.

“We don’t know what his exact motives were, but it sounded like a lot of boasting,” he said. “It didn’t seem like any follow-through was planned, which is good.”

“There were no indications that any other person or student was involved,” Mahurin added.

Santa Rosa police, in a Nixle alert issued Tuesday evening, said school administrators were only made aware of the posts on Monday after students reported their concerns. The posts, dated Dec. 24, had been made by an “unknown person” during winter break.

Students returned to school from winter break on Monday.

“When Santa Rosa High School administrators were notified, they immediately contacted SRPD,” according to the Nixle alert.

Detectives were eventually able to identify the student associated with the Instagram account.

At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, school administrators removed the teen from class and police took him into custody, officials said, adding that 25 minutes later detectives served a search warrant at his Santa Rosa home.

Investigators did not find any materials used in making bombs, police said.

“Based on the thorough investigation, interviews, and the search warrants, SRPD detectives believe the threat on social media was unfounded,” according to the Nixle alert. “There is no evidence to believe the 15-year-old suspect had any bomb-making materials. ...”

The teen has been detained at the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of committing a hate crime, police said.

Police spokesman Mahurin said “no concerning groups have been identified at the school that would have specific animosity toward any of these groups” mentioned in the posted threats.

Santa Rosa High School Principal Kimberly L Johnson-Clissold, in a Tuesday afternoon message to the school community, expressed gratitude to the students who came forward. She also offered assurances to parents that the school is committed to keeping students safe.

“School counselors are available for any students who are in need of support,” Johnson-Clissold wrote. “We will continue to work with district administration, and law enforcement when needed, to ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our school.”

Mahurin said it was admirable that the students told administrators about the threats as soon as they returned to school Monday, but “it would have been great if they had called police.”

He said the department’s main message to students and faculty, in the aftermath of this incident, is “If you see or hear anything, even during a holiday or break, immediately call police. We want to make sure they know we’re not going to put their names out there publicly. We want them to feel safe in reporting it.”

In her message to parents, Johnson-Clissold said “please remind your student about the continued importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to a trusted adult as soon as possible.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay. You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates2att.net or 707-521-5209.