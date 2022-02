Police: Santa Rosa hit-and-run suspect sought after fiery crash triggers power outage

Police on Monday were looking for a man who ran away from a fiery car crash that triggered a power outage in a northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of West Steele and Coffey lanes, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

An officer on patrol witnessed it and reported seeing a vehicle roll over, knock down a tree and catch fire in the front yard of a residence.

When the officer approached the scene he saw a man run away. It was unclear whether the man was hurt, but nobody else was injured in the crash, according to a police report.

The man was described as approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a brown plaid jacket or long-sleeve shirt.

Police area asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported 78 of its customers were without power in the area of the crash.

