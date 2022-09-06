Police: Santa Rosa man, 72, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Petaluma after crashing into semitrailer

Petaluma police arrested a 72-year-old Santa Rosa man Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a semitrailer in southeast Petaluma.

The driver, identified as Salvador Rodriguez, was arrested after crews from the Petaluma police and fire departments responded to a crash at about 7 p.m. in the area of Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road, police said in a news release.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned Rodriguez had been driving a Nissan Frontier westbound on Lakeville Highway and, as he approached the intersection of Casa Grande Road, made a sudden lane change before colliding into the rear of a car hauler, police said.

During the investigation, officers saw empty alcoholic containers on the floorboard of Rodriguez’s vehicle. He also displayed signs of intoxication. He was evaluated for driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

The crash came amid a Labor Day weekend surge in DUI incidents throughout the area. Petaluma police reported 18 DUI arrests between Friday and Monday, as well as 13 collisions.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.