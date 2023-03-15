A Santa Rosa man was arrested in mid-January as part of a drug trafficking investigation that led police to find 8 pounds of suspected meth, along with other drugs and cash, inside his residence, police said Monday.

Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department on Jan. 13 searched the residence of Jesus Esquivel Hernandez, 71, in the 2500 block of Kenton Court in Santa Rosa.

Police had received a warrant for the search in early January after the department’s narcotics team began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization.

Detectives detained the resident at the property before conducting the search.

Police said they found the suspected meth, 2 ounces of suspected cocaine and about $8,000 in cash in Hernandez’s bedroom. Detectives also discovered more meth on Hernandez’s person as he was being arrested.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail for possessing controlled substances and narcotics for sale. He was issued a citation at the jail to appear in court and then he was released, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said.

Charges have not yet been filed against Hernandez, Naugle said.

