Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after assaulting mother with hammer, stealing vehicle

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday night after he assaulted his mother with a hammer, stole her car and fled from police, according to authorities.

The man’s mother called 911 just before 6 p.m. after her son, who she had asked to leave her residence, became agitated and hostile. She then locked herself in her bedroom, a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The 31-year-old man used a hammer to damage the bedroom door, went into the room and took his mom’s cellphone and car keys before leaving the home, located in the 1300 block of Edwards Avenue.

The man, who police identified as Jacob McKean-Marioni, had stabbed his mother on her arm with the hammer’s claw and she was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

When Santa Rosa police arrived at the scene, they spotted the man walking to a parked vehicle. An officer attempted to speak with the suspect but was ignored.

The man then backed out of the parking space, forcing the officer to step out of the way. The man’s mother then came outside and told police he had stolen her car.

The officer followed the stolen vehicle in a low-speed pursuit until the man stopped the vehicle in the 1700 block of Dorado Court, less than a mile from his mother’s residence, according to the release, and began to walk up a stairway leading to an apartment.

The officer then used a stun gun on the man and he was arrested on multiple charges, including robbery, assault likely to cause serious injury and assault of a police officer.

McKean-Marioni was booked at 10:20 p.m. into the Sonoma County jail. His bail was listed at $1,100,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.