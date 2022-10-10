A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Monday after his vehicle crashed into four cars on the east side of the city, authorities said.

Bishop Hite was arrested on suspicion of DUI, as well as on weapons-related offenses after police discovered a 9 mm ghost gun inside his vehicle, according to authorities.

A ghost gun is a weapon that was not made by a licensed manufacturer and has no serial number.

Hite left the Belvedere Bar just north of downtown at 2 a.m. and drove home, police said.

At the 3400 block of Hoen Avenue, they added, he swerved to the right and sideswiped three cars and then later came to a stop as he rear-ended a fourth vehicle. Two of the cars had major damage.

Besides the gun, responding police officers also found cannabis and prescription medications inside Hite’s vehicle, police said.