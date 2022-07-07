Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after flashing gun during road rage incident

A Santa Rosa man was arrested this week after he flashed a gun during a road rage incident, police said.

Francisco Guillen Jr., 31, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail following the incident on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Goodman Avenue, where the road rage incident was reported, and they tracked down Guillen's vehicle and stopped him, according to a police report.

Inside the vehicle, police found a Glock-style 9mm pistol with no serial number, known as a “ghost gun.”

Guillen is suspected of exhibiting a firearm, making criminal threats, possessing a firearm without a serial number, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.