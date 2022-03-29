Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, hiding in creek bed

A motorcyclist was arrested in Petaluma on Monday after he fled a traffic stop and hid in a creek bed, authorities said.

The incident began just before 7 p.m., when a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the man over on Adobe Road because his motorcycle didn’t have license plates, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man led the deputy on a chase through east Petaluma, which a Sheriff’s Office supervisor terminated because the motorcyclist “had no due regard for civilians and motorists in the area,” the report said.

Authorities found the motorcycle on its side next to the Lynch Creek Trail on Flanigan Way. They fanned out around the area as a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew flew overhead.

The helicopter crew spotted the man, Michael Sampson, 36, of Santa Rosa, lying in tall grass in the creek bed, authorities said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of evading police, resisting arrest, driving without a license and violating parole.

Sampson remained in custody on Tuesday in lieu of $20,000 bail.

