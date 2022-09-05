Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after hitting police officers with car

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon hours after authorities say he hit two officers with his car, damaged a police patrol vehicle at a 7-Eleven and then fled the scene.

Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday a patrol sergeant working the graveyard shift with the Santa Rosa Police Department stopped for coffee at the convenience store on College Avenue just west of Highway 101.

According to a department news release issued on Nixle around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the sergeant noticed that the driver of a vehicle parked at a gas pump hadn’t moved while he’d been in the store.

The sergeant conducted a welfare check on the driver and noticed through the open driver’s side window that the man was breathing but appeared to be passed out, the department said. He requested backup and tried to wake the driver by talking to him while he waited for a patrol officer to arrive.

After the man failed to wake up, the sergeant opened the driver’s side door and identified himself as “police,” and continued attempts to wake the man.

The department said when the man began to wake up “it was clear to the sergeant the driver was intoxicated and under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

The man was mumbling and incoherent and ignored the sergeant’s requests to get out of the car, the department said.

The backup officer that arrived opened the passenger’s side door as the sergeant continued to speak with the man.

The driver, later identified as Santa Rosa resident Eyvan Olivera, 29, turned on the car and resisted officers’ attempts to pull him from the vehicle, the department said.

According to the news release, Olivera put the car in reverse and accelerated while the sergeant and officer were still on each side of the vehicle, which knocked both officers back. Olivera’s car crashed into the patrol vehicle parked behind him damaging the driver’s side of the vehicle, as well as its bumper and fender, officials added.

The movement knocked the sergeant to the ground, the department said, causing injuries to his hand, knee and hip. The other officer was knocked off balance, the department said. The officer was not injured, department spokesperson Lt. Tommy Isachsen said.

Police said Olivera fled east on College Avenue and onto Highway 101. The officers were unable to immediately stop him.

Detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Investigations Team were called to help with the case and identified Olivera through his vehicle registration, the officers’ body camera footage and surveillance video from the 7-Eleven.

Later that afternoon, Santa Rosa’s Special Enforcement Team found Olivera driving in the 2000 block of Range Avenue, official said, adding that they surrounded the apartment where he was believed to be staying.

Olivera turned himself in to police after a few minutes, the department said.

Olivera was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and a felony probation violation. He was released from custody after posting bail, Isachsen said.

The sergeant, who has been with the department at least 15 years, was back on patrol Sunday, Isachsen said.

Police Chief John Cregan said the incident highlights the dangers of the job but he was thankful the sergeant wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“Santa Rosa police officers are proactively serving in our community and often put themselves in harms way,” Cregan said. “I am just so thankful that our sergeant survived this horrific incident and has the opportunity to go home to recover from the injuries he sustained.”

The department asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the department through the online tip line or by calling 707-543-3595.

