Police: Santa Rosa man arrested, firearm seized

A man was arrested this weekend after police found a concealed firearm in his car following a report of people drinking inside a parked car, Santa Rosa police said.

Daniel Grey, 18, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a car and not being the registered owner of the loaded firearm, police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to a call that people were sitting in a car parked in the area of the 1000 block of College Avenue drinking alcoholic beverages.

When police arrived, they “obtained probable cause to search the vehicle,” according to a news release.

During the search, a Beretta .380 handgun that had three rounds in its magazine was found, police said.

An additional six .380 rounds and a small quantity of marijuana were also located in the vehicle, police said.

Grey was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, authorities said.

