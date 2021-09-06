Police: Santa Rosa man arrested twice in one day on weapons, drug charges

A Santa Rosa man was arrested twice in the same day after police found him carrying a knife, a loaded gun, and in possession of multiple illegal drugs, authorities said.

Dominic Maurice Wattles, 40, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of several offenses, including possession of narcotics for sales while armed, possession of a concealed dagger obstructing and delaying a police officer and committing a felony while out on bail.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 1, police attempted to stop a car in the area of Dutton Avenue and the Santa Rosa Creek for a traffic violation. However, the driver, who police identified as Wattles, stopped the car and fled on foot.

Police chased Wattles and found him trying to jump a guardrail, officials said.

Wattles was eventually tackled by pursuing officers, according to a news release.

Authorities said a loaded .40 caliber handgun fell out of his hand following the tackle. In addition, officials said, officers found that he was carrying a knife, “red rock” heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Later that day, at about 4 p.m., Santa Rosa police said, detectives went to Wattles’ home in the 2000 block of Cooper Drive in southeast Santa Rosa and found methamphetamine and ammunition.

Wattles was arrested a second time that afternoon on suspicion of additional offenses, including possession of narcotics for sales, possession of ammunition and committing a felony while out on bail, police said.

Wattles’ bail was set at $40,000 bail in the first arrest, officials said, adding that his bail in the second arrest was $20,000. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail.

