A Santa Rosa man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI and possessing a firearm after he crashed into a fire hydrant in northwest Santa Rosa, authorities said.

On Sunday night, Santa Rosa police and Santa Rosa Fire personnel responded to reports of a collision in the area of Tammy Way near Eardley Avenue, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Possession of a Firearm On Sunday July 9th, 2023, during the late evening hours, Santa Rosa... Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Monday, July 10, 2023

Responding officers found a damaged fire hydrant, then interviewed witnesses, who told them a pickup truck had struck the hydrant and fled.

Officers discovered a truck matching the description about four blocks away and contacted the sole occupant and driver, Mario Gonzalez Dominguez, 43, of Santa Rosa.

According to police, Dominguez had a blood alcohol content almost three times the state’s 0.08% legal limit.

Officers also found an unregistered loaded semi-automatic handgun in his possession, authorities said.

Gonzalez Dominguez was booked into the Sonoma County jail on five charges related to driving under the influences and possession of an unregistered, concealed and loaded firearm, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.