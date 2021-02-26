Police: Santa Rosa man tried to stab officer with screwdriver during arrest

A man wielding a screwdriver attempted to stab a Santa Rosa police officer who was trying to arrest him Wednesday morning, police said.

Thomas Allen Dunaway, 39, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer by threat or violence, among other misdemeanor counts. He was taken into custody after another officer used a Taser-style electroshock weapon to end his struggle with the first officer, a news release said.

Police had initially responded to a report from a resident on Odell Lane between McMinn Avenue and Stroven Lane. The call came at about 10:12 a.m.

The caller reported an unknown man walking through people’s properties and knocking on doors, police said. The man was carrying some sort of tool, the caller said.

When officers arrived, they located the man, who they would later identify as Dunaway. They attempted to initiate contact with him as he walked on the sidewalk of Odell Lane. But Dunaway refused to stop and walked up the driveway to a residence before continuing to the backyard, police said. A neighbor told officers that Dunaway did not live there.

As officers followed Dunaway, still trying to get him to respond, the man disappeared into the backyard and officers heard raised voices in the home shortly after.

A young couple quickly exited the home through the front door, telling police that a man was inside. An officer immediately entered the house through the front door, following the man through the kitchen to the garage.

The officer caught up to him in the garage, at a door that leads to the backyard. The man was holding a cardboard box and what appeared to be a screwdriver in his hand, police said.

He did not respond to the officer’s commands to stop and to drop the screwdriver and instead continued through the door into the backyard, police said. The officer grabbed Dunaway’s arm, attempting to detain him.

Instead, the man tried to pull away and turned his body toward the officer and tried to stab the officer multiple times, police said.

The officer wrestled with the man, avoiding his stabbing attempts while trying to take him to the ground. The second officer arrived in the backyard a short time later and witnessed the struggle. The second officer pulled out a stun gun, and gave a few commands to stop resisting and warnings about the electrical control device, police said.

Dunaway broke free from the first officer’s hold and attempted to flee the backyard, police said. The second officer deployed the electroshock device, and Dunaway was temporarily incapacitated. Police were able to handcuff him.

Dunaway was treated by paramedics with Santa Rosa Fire at the scene, before being transported to a local hospital for medical clearance due to the Taser use. He was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail, where he was held on $52,000 bail.

