Police: Santa Rosa man with assault rifle arrested after fleeing traffic stop

A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in Santa Rosa after he tried to flee a traffic stop and officers found an assault rifle in the U-Haul truck he was driving, police said.

The incident began at about 3:45 a.m., when an officer stopped the man for a traffic violation in southeast Santa Rosa, according to a police report.

The driver agreed to let the officer search the passenger compartment of the truck and the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The driver then fled on foot along Santa Rosa Avenue, according to police.

The officer chased the man and detained him “without incident” in a hotel parking lot, the police report said.

When more officers arrived, the two other people who had been in the truck, a man and a juvenile, were gone, police said.

Investigators on Monday were working to identify them, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Officers found a loaded “AK-47 style assault rifle” on the passenger seat, police said.

Police seized the rifle and a bag containing just over a quarter pound of marijuana that was found inside the truck, Mahurin said.

The driver, Nathan Lee Roark of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a machine gun and resisting arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.