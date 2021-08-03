Subscribe

Police: Santa Rosa thieves targeting vehicles with keys inside

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2021, 8:43AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Santa Rosa police are warning residents not to leave keys or valuables in their cars after a string of vehicle thefts over the weekend.

Four vehicles were reported stolen to Santa Rosa police on Sunday, and in three of those cases the keys had been left inside, the police department said in a Facebook post.

“Please do not make it easy for thieves,” the post said. “Lock your cars and bring your keys and valuables inside.”

On average, between 29 and 50 vehicles are reported stolen in Santa Rosa each month, police said.

“Thieves target vehicles with valuables, vehicles warming up in driveways, or vehicles where they can see keys,” the post said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

