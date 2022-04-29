Police: Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun, 4 arrests

Four people were arrested late Thursday after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa led to the discovery of methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a stolen handgun and three pounds of marijuana, according to Santa Rosa police.

Around 11 p.m. a patrol officer pulled over a black BMW X5 for having an illegal window tint in northwest Santa Rosa, said Santa Rosa Police Department Lt. Jeneane Kucker.

During the stop, the officer noticed the vehicle emitting a strong smell of marijuana, prompting officers to search the vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers found a marijuana cigar in the ashtray, over 12 ounces of meth, a digital scale, Ziplock bags and over 2 grams of what they suspect is fentanyl. They also discovered a stun gun and a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun stolen out of Stockton, Kucker said.

When officers searched the trunk they found suitcases and duffel bags stuffed with over three pounds of marijuana, officials said.

The driver was identified as Ignacio Navarrete, 30, of Sacramento and the three passengers were Tanea Ammons, 27, of Richmond, Benjamin Truong, 29, of Sacramento and Sequoia Corrales, 21, of Sacramento.

All four were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of seven felonies including carrying a loaded concealed weapon and transportation of a controlled substance while armed.

They have been cited and released to appear in court at a later date, Kucker said.

