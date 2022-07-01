Subscribe

Police: Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to drug discovery, arrest

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2022, 11:22AM
A traffic stop in Santa Rosa on Thursday led to the arrest of an Oakland man suspected of drug dealing, police said.

At about 2 p.m., officers pulled over a red Lexus IS 250 for a minor traffic violation on Highway 101 near the Rohnert Park Expressway, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

During the stop, police K-9 named “Ace” alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 1 pound of fentanyl and a quarter-pound of methamphetamine by the driver’s feet.

“The mere quantity alone is an indicator of sales,” Mahurin said.

The driver was identified as Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, according to a department news release.

Arteaga-Trejo was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession with the intent to sell or transport fentanyl and methamphetamine. His bail was set at $1 million.

