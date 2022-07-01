Police: Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to drug discovery, arrest
A traffic stop in Santa Rosa on Thursday led to the arrest of an Oakland man suspected of drug dealing, police said.
At about 2 p.m., officers pulled over a red Lexus IS 250 for a minor traffic violation on Highway 101 near the Rohnert Park Expressway, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.
During the stop, police K-9 named “Ace” alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 1 pound of fentanyl and a quarter-pound of methamphetamine by the driver’s feet.
“The mere quantity alone is an indicator of sales,” Mahurin said.
The driver was identified as Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, according to a department news release.
Arteaga-Trejo was booked in the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony possession with the intent to sell or transport fentanyl and methamphetamine. His bail was set at $1 million.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
