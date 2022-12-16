Police: Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday night in northeast Santa Rosa after police found a gun and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers pulled over a black Pontiac GTO driven by Jonathan Cutshall, 38, after seeing him commit a traffic violation in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Avenue, the department said in a news release.

A K-9 unit called in to assist the officers detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a search of Cutshall and his vehicle, officers found approximately 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun. The gun was neither registered to Cutshall nor reported stolen, according to the release.

Cutshall was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction.

Cutshall was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of five charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of loaded firearm and possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm.

