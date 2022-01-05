Police: Santa Rosa woman nabbed for 4th time; suspected of attempted catalytic converter theft

A Santa Rosa woman who had three prior arrests during the past 11 months related to alleged catalytic converter thefts was arrested again this past weekend after police said she was interrupted while trying to steal a catalytic converter in Sonoma County.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Claudia Granadadero-Rivas, 28, was caught using a metal saw to remove the piece of equipment from a man’s work truck in the 1200 block of Wyoming Drive, according to police.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said the owner of the truck called out to Granadadero-Rivas, but she ran to a nearby car driven by David Ponce, 30, also of Santa Rosa, and the pair took off.

The owner then called police.

Responding officers were able to find the suspects’ vehicle, a white Acura sedan, which was several blocks away.

A search of the Acura turned up a saw commonly used to cut catalytic converters, new and used saw blades, extra vehicle jacks, suspected methamphetamine and other burglary tools, police said.

Granadadero-Rivas was arrested on suspicion of committing a number of offenses, including felony conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, attempted grand theft and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and pretrial release terms from Marin County, according to Mahurin.

Ponce was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, on suspicion of committing offenses that include felony conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, attempted grand theft and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Granadadero-Rivas has been arrested in Sonoma County at least four times in the past year on suspicion of committing catalytic converter theft, according to police, who added that the thefts occurred from February through June.

Catalytic converter theft has become “a significant issue” in the county as the converters contain precious metals that can be sold for about $200 at scrap yards.

The police department’s property crimes team has dedicated resources to address the problem.

In 2021, there were 345 cases of reported catalytic converter theft, a 159% increase over 2020 (133 cases), Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.