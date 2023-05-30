A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assaulting an officer after authorities said she threw urine on the officer before punching and kicking them during a welfare check.

The officer, who suffered minor injuries, forced the woman to the ground and restrained her after the initial portion of the encounter, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

The officer was dispatched about 8 p.m. Sunday to check on a woman who was heard yelling and making other noises in the 400 block of Sonoma Avenue.

Ana Valquiria Taylor, 37, and described by police as a homeless Santa Rosa resident, seemed “agitated” when the officer asked if she was OK, according to the department. The officer proposed assistance and resources but the woman continued to yell at the officer, tell them to leave and threatened to throw urine on them if they didn’t.

The woman was holding a plastic container of a then-unknown liquid.

After confirming the woman was not committing a crime and did not want assistance, the officer backed away to their vehicle.

Police said the woman then ran at the officer, threw urine on them and punched the officer “several times” in the head and upper body.

The officer “used great restraint,” grabbed the woman and forced her to the ground, where the woman continued to try to kick the officer and pull their hair, according to the department. Eventually, the officer restrained her.

When additional police arrived, the woman was placed in restraints.

The primary officer, who sustained cuts to their hands and urine on their uniform, was able to finish their shift.

Taylor also had minor injuries that were not specified by the department.

She was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of committing battery on an officer and felony resisting police.

She was held in lieu of a $100,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.