A Santa Rosa woman was arrested early Friday on suspicion of possessing a concealed handgun at Sonoma County’s recently opened tent site for those experiencing homelessness, authorities said.

Around 2 a.m., Santa Rosa Police Department officers were dispatched to the county’s new 87-tent site at its campus off Ventura Avenue after the facility’s security staff called to report a recovered handgun, according to a news release from the police department.

The staff told officers that during the initial intake process, they confiscated a handgun from Kathryn Rottman, 41, as well as checks that were not in her name.

Officers discovered Rottman had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, as well.

She was located on the grounds and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Rottman was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of having a concealed firearm on her person, possession of blank checks and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Individuals who had been living in an unsanctioned camp on the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa, which the county cleared Thursday, were offered shelter at the new emergency site.

