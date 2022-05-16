Police say a Northern California man is the killer in a Kansas City cold case

On the surface, Timothy Stephenson had been living the good life.

A home in northern California, a doctor for a husband, twin daughters.

But he carried a secret, police say: He’d killed a man back in Kansas City.

His past recently caught up with him. Stephenson was arrested in California and extradited to Benton County, Missouri, where nearly a quarter-century ago the decomposing body of 26-year-old Randy Oliphant was discovered in the woods outside Warsaw.

Charged with second-degree murder in Oliphant’s death, Stephenson, 48, has pleaded not guilty. He was released last week on a $250,000 bond, placed on house arrest, and is staying with a family member in Benton County until his preliminary hearing, scheduled for August.

His arrest marks a surprise resuscitation of a murder case that received little media attention back in 1998 and had long gone cold. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, began investigating again after, police say, Stephenson told his husband he had committed the crime.

Stephenson’s Kansas City attorney, Stacy Shaw, told The Star that she does not believe the state has sufficient evidence to convict Stephenson. She emphasized that, prior to his arrest, her client had been volunteering at his children’s school and at a puppy rescue.

“If you’ve met him, he’s all Starburst and sprinkles,” Shaw said. “He’s just the most delightful person I’ve met in a long time.”

The homicide

On March 21, 1998, two fishermen found a man’s body in rural Benton County, roughly 120 miles southeast of Kansas City.

He’d been dead for some time, from the looks of it. But his lower torso was mostly intact. There were shotgun pellets in the remains, and the man had been wearing black jump boots, jeans, and a Western-style belt.

In the pocket of the man’s jeans was a card for a bar in Kansas City. The Dixie Belle Saloon.

That clue led the investigating Missouri Highway Patrol officer to the Kansas City Police Department. A man named Randal D. Oliphant had gone missing two months before. He’d last been seen at the Dixie Belle, a gay bar at 1922 Main St. The clothes matched what Oliphant was wearing the night he disappeared: Jan. 17, 1998.

The search was called off. A murder investigation began.

Kansas City police received several tips, many of them from the city’s gay community. Oliphant was originally from Waco, Texas, had recently left a job at a Kansas City bank, and was living in a midtown apartment near 40th and Walnut streets.

A man with whom Oliphant had previously been romantically involved told police that Oliphant had been using and selling cocaine and had told him there were two hits out on his life. Oliphant’s mother told police that she’d heard the same thing, and that the supposed hits were ordered as a result of drug deals gone bad. (The man did not respond to requests for comment, and The Star’s attempts to reach Oliphant’s mother were unsuccessful.)

J.D. O’Neal, the publisher of Current News, a now-defunct weekly newspaper covering Kansas City’s gay and lesbian community, told police he’d heard Oliphant was a drug mule and owed $4,000 to a drug dealer named “Susy.” (O’Neal died by suicide three years later, after being indicted by a federal grand jury on credit card fraud charges.)

But the most likely suspect was Stephenson. A bartender at the Dixie Belle told police that he’d seen Oliphant leave the bar with Stephenson on the night he went missing.

Stephenson told police during the 1998 investigation that he had met an “unknown male” at a bar that night and taken him to his house, at 5125 Tracy Ave. After their encounter — the investigative files obtained by The Star do not explicitly state that it was sexual — Stephenson said he dropped the man off at another bar, and never saw him again.

Stephenson’s cellphone records were also suspicious. The day after Oliphant went missing, the phone incurred roaming charges from a cell tower in rural Benton County, where Oliphant’s body was eventually found. As it turned out, Stephenson’s father and grandmother both lived in that area, and Stephenson had visited often as a child and young adult. But he denied to police that he had been there in the prior year.

A few months after Oliphant went missing, Stephenson sold his Jeep Wrangler. Police considered Stephenson enough of a suspect back then that they tracked down the new owner of the Jeep, who told them that some carpet was missing from the rear wheel wells and the floorboard behind the front seats.

The new owner allowed investigators to take DNA, fiber and hair samples from the Jeep. They also found some blood. Ultimately, though, nothing came of it.