Barely a mile from where the Pacific Ocean meets Mendocino County lies a vast forest of redwoods, Douglas fir and tan oak.

The trees are so thick they block sunlight and mask the presence of any living thing, interrupted only by unpaved driveways leading to homes so hidden they are not even visible from Google Earth.

Normally a haven for bears, mountain lions and retirees, the woodland hills and ridges offer plenty of privacy and spotty phone reception.

They are home to the tiny, unincorporated communities of Albion and Elk, where people were fine leaving their doors unlocked at night.

Until earlier this year, at least.

William Evers, dubbed the "Red-Bearded Burglar," is suspected of burglarizing homes in the remote mountains above Albion for the past few months. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

These days, the forest is also home to a fugitive who has become known as the “Red-Bearded Burglar.”

He has been breaking into homes and shattering the tranquility along the Mendocino County coast for nearly a year.

Usually he takes only essentials, but on at least one occasion he has taken a gun, and on another fired shots at a Mendocino County deputy who was closing in on him while responding to a burglary call in Elk back in May.

His nickname comes from his shaggy facial hair, which is prominent in surveillance photos authorities are circulating.

They say his spree began late last year outside Ukiah, the Mendocino County seat, which is separated from the California coast by a winding 50-mile drive through mountains.

Map showing locations of the burglaries along the Mendocino Coast. (Dennis Bolt / For The Press Democrat)

Deputies believe the man they are looking for is a 40-year-old felon named William Evers.

Investigators think Evers somehow made his way west toward the mountain community of Philo in February. There, he allegedly committed more burglaries before winding up in Elk, population 250, 10 miles south of Albion.

His escapades have consumed many of the 2,200 people who live in this region, and have evoked reactions of fear, intrigue and even sympathy.

“We live in a very rural place with a lot of trees and this has been a thing going on, I don’t know how many months now,” said a 72-year-old Albion resident who identified herself only as Camille. “Too long, and it seems kind of crazy that this person keeps showing up in these neighborhoods and successfully taking stuff.”

Burglary, according to investigators, appears to be a means of survival for Evers. He apparently targets vacant homes looking for a place to stay or to stock up on essentials — items he can eat, wear and use to stay warm in the forest, where investigators have found three of his suspected campsites.

Those kinds of items were taken in a Sept. 8 break-in that deputies say fits Evers pattern but hasn’t been definitively linked to him. That burglary occurred at an Albion home on the western end of Middle Ridge Road, a bumpy, residential street extending west from Albion Ridge Road.

William Evers, dubbed the "Red-Bearded Burglar," is suspected of burglarizing homes on the remote Cameron Middle Ridge Road in the hills above Albion for the past few months. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Homeowner Rod Lorimer, discovered someone had broken a rear-patio window, which cost about $850 to repair.

Gone were a $25 bottle of champagne, several bottles of wine, cans of sardines, fur-lined slippers, travel bags, a pillow case and a roll of toilet paper.

Left behind were a dirty pair of sneakers and a roll of Crest dental floss. And not far away, on the hill directly beneath Lorimer’s patio, were the empty wine bottles.

Evers immediately came to mind.

Lorimer doubts the burglar was around longer than necessary, and he could only wonder how Evers survives in the mountain environment that even residents may consider dangerous and approach with caution.

“Go into the woods out here and there are three things you want to look out for: The bears, the lions and illegal (marijuana) grows,” said Lorimer, 85. “So I would not go down anyone’s road unless I’ve been invited. If you go down the roads, you better know where and why.”

Rod Lorimer stands near a boarded window in his Middle Ridge Road home in the hills above Albion where the "Red-Bearded Burglar," William Evers, is suspected of throwing a large rock to enter the home and steal a number of items last month. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A man and his past

For as much as Evers is discussed, little is known about him. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show he was in and out of custody from 2007 to 2019 in Humboldt and Shasta counties — both north of Mendocino County — for burglary, vehicle theft and making threats.