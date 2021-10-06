Subscribe
A wanted sign for William Evers, dubbed the "Red Bearded Burglar," hangs in the Albion post office on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Evers, who has been hiding out in the heavily wooded Mendocino coastal mountains, has committed a series of burglaries in the area and fired a gun at a sheriff’s deputy investigating the scene of a burglary in May. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Police say red-bearded man breaking into Mendocino Coast homes is dangerous. Neighbors aren't so sure

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2021, 12:28PM
Barely a mile from where the Pacific Ocean meets Mendocino County lies a vast forest of redwoods, Douglas fir and tan oak.

The trees are so thick they block sunlight and mask the presence of any living thing, interrupted only by unpaved driveways leading to homes so hidden they are not even visible from Google Earth.

Normally a haven for bears, mountain lions and retirees, the woodland hills and ridges offer plenty of privacy and spotty phone reception.

They are home to the tiny, unincorporated communities of Albion and Elk, where people were fine leaving their doors unlocked at night.

Until earlier this year, at least.

William Evers, dubbed the "Red-Bearded Burglar," is suspected of burglarizing homes in the remote mountains above Albion for the past few months. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
These days, the forest is also home to a fugitive who has become known as the “Red-Bearded Burglar.”

He has been breaking into homes and shattering the tranquility along the Mendocino County coast for nearly a year.

Usually he takes only essentials, but on at least one occasion he has taken a gun, and on another fired shots at a Mendocino County deputy who was closing in on him while responding to a burglary call in Elk back in May.

His nickname comes from his shaggy facial hair, which is prominent in surveillance photos authorities are circulating.

They say his spree began late last year outside Ukiah, the Mendocino County seat, which is separated from the California coast by a winding 50-mile drive through mountains.

Map showing locations of the burglaries along the Mendocino Coast. (Dennis Bolt / For The Press Democrat)
Deputies believe the man they are looking for is a 40-year-old felon named William Evers.

Investigators think Evers somehow made his way west toward the mountain community of Philo in February. There, he allegedly committed more burglaries before winding up in Elk, population 250, 10 miles south of Albion.

His escapades have consumed many of the 2,200 people who live in this region, and have evoked reactions of fear, intrigue and even sympathy.

“We live in a very rural place with a lot of trees and this has been a thing going on, I don’t know how many months now,” said a 72-year-old Albion resident who identified herself only as Camille. “Too long, and it seems kind of crazy that this person keeps showing up in these neighborhoods and successfully taking stuff.”

Burglary, according to investigators, appears to be a means of survival for Evers. He apparently targets vacant homes looking for a place to stay or to stock up on essentials — items he can eat, wear and use to stay warm in the forest, where investigators have found three of his suspected campsites.

Those kinds of items were taken in a Sept. 8 break-in that deputies say fits Evers pattern but hasn’t been definitively linked to him. That burglary occurred at an Albion home on the western end of Middle Ridge Road, a bumpy, residential street extending west from Albion Ridge Road.

William Evers, dubbed the "Red-Bearded Burglar," is suspected of burglarizing homes on the remote Cameron Middle Ridge Road in the hills above Albion for the past few months. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Homeowner Rod Lorimer, discovered someone had broken a rear-patio window, which cost about $850 to repair.

Gone were a $25 bottle of champagne, several bottles of wine, cans of sardines, fur-lined slippers, travel bags, a pillow case and a roll of toilet paper.

Left behind were a dirty pair of sneakers and a roll of Crest dental floss. And not far away, on the hill directly beneath Lorimer’s patio, were the empty wine bottles.

Evers immediately came to mind.

Lorimer doubts the burglar was around longer than necessary, and he could only wonder how Evers survives in the mountain environment that even residents may consider dangerous and approach with caution.

“Go into the woods out here and there are three things you want to look out for: The bears, the lions and illegal (marijuana) grows,” said Lorimer, 85. “So I would not go down anyone’s road unless I’ve been invited. If you go down the roads, you better know where and why.”

Rod Lorimer stands near a boarded window in his Middle Ridge Road home in the hills above Albion where the "Red-Bearded Burglar," William Evers, is suspected of throwing a large rock to enter the home and steal a number of items last month. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
A man and his past

For as much as Evers is discussed, little is known about him. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show he was in and out of custody from 2007 to 2019 in Humboldt and Shasta counties — both north of Mendocino County — for burglary, vehicle theft and making threats.

He was an inmate firefighter from June 2012 to June 2014 when he was released from custody in Shasta County. In December 2019, Evers moved to Arizona to live with family under law enforcement supervision, but he disappeared in December 2020 and became a parolee at large.

Justin Schmollinger, Cal Fire’s camps program manager, doubts that whatever skills Evers learned in fire training are much use in the wilderness. He said inmates are taught how to battle fires and “at no time in the curriculum is there any survival skills taught on how to live in the woods.”

Why Evers would even return to Mendocino County is a mystery. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten said Evers may have relatives in Shasta County, but Department of Corrections staff said it’s against their policy to identify family members of inmates.

Press Democrat attempts to reach family members were not successful.

These undated photos show William Evers, who is a suspect in a series of Mendocino County burglaries. Recent surveillance footage shows him with longer hair and a beard, and he's been dubbed the “Red-Bearded Burglar.” (Mendocino County Sheriff's Office)
The public got its first look at Evers in February when the Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of him outside Phillo, near Pine Ridge and Low Gap roads. His hair and beard had begun to grow out, and he barely resembled the clean-cut Evers who appeared in early inmate photos.

The inmate photo were released May 25 when officials publicly identified Evers after their burglary investigations escalated to an attempted murder case.

On May 12, deputies say Evers exchanged gunfire with a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy responding to a theft on Cameron Road, a narrow Elk street where homes are even more scattered and less visible among trees than they are in nearby Albion.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Evers got the gun, although they said firearms had been taken in earlier burglaries. The young deputy who was fired upon escaped injury and is believed to be one of only about five people to actually see Evers since he’s been on the run.

Physically, he’s described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound man with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair. He has a skull or skulls tattoo on his right upper arm, a demon face tattoo on his upper left arm and an unknown tattoo on his chest.

He appeared to grow more disheveled as time passed and footage was released. Investigators caution he may have shaved his head and have access to the internet — all the more reason to keep details of their investigation close to the vest.

Map showing reported burglaries along the Mendocino Coast and sheriff’s office activity to find the ‘Red Bearded Burglar’. (Dennis Bolt / For The Press Democrat)
They’ve conducted search activities on a daily basis, said Van Patten, the sheriff’s spokesperson. He wouldn’t disclose their protocol, but said they can only cover so much ground with only 22 deputies — down from a fully staffed agency of 40 men and women.

Investigators are focusing their attention on a forested area that, for all intents and purposes, has been Evers’ home for months and may even be his comfort zone.

“He definitely has the advantage. That’s his backyard. It has been for how many months. He’s an accomplished survivalist in some respect.”

Around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 6, they came within a foot of arresting Evers near Navarro Ridge Road in Albion. He fled, undaunted by the darkness and rough, vertical terrain.

The same terrain that foiled his pursuers and resulted in a sheriff’s SWAT Team member twisting a knee and a K-9 handler falling and being bit by his dog.

“He definitely has the advantage. That’s his backyard. It has been for how many months,” Van Patten said. “He’s an accomplished survivalist in some respect.”

William Evers, dubbed the "Red-Bearded Burglar," is suspected of burglarizing a home on the 3000 block of the remote Cameron Road in the hills between Albion and Elk last June. Photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
The talk of the town

Mendocino County Supervisor Ted Williams said the terrain is the perfect place for a fugitive to hide.

“If you look at Google Earth, you’re probably not seeing most of the homes because they’re in the forest.”

“You go up the ridges and you can’t see 100 feet. It’s a wall of brush,” he said.

An exception is a cluster of homes in a gated community near the edge of the ocean just south of Albion. Two burglaries were reported there on May 18.

Evers has only been spotted on sporadic occasions fleeing property in the shroud of darkness or in grainy surveillance images that have drawn comparisons to the search for Bigfoot. Perhaps the best-documented sighting occurred Aug. 30 when a woman who was tending to a horse found Evers taking vegetables from a garden on Middle Ridge Road in Albion.

That woman described him as hungry and embarrassed.

She was not available for comment when a Press Democrat reporter visited.

As Evers’ notoriety spread, theories and rumors have too.

Several months ago, Sheriff’s officials tried to debunk one of them on Facebook, saying that they contacted the family of UC Santa Cruz student Dane Elkins, who disappeared in December, and confirmed he and the burglar are not one and the same.

Elkins is still listed as missing in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.

Residents and investigators, however, agree the Evers case is reminiscent of the 2011 hunt for Aaron Bassler, who gunned down two people and spent days hiding in remote woods before snipers killed him after a 36-day manhunt near Fort Bragg — 17 miles north of Albion.

At the time, his family said the Fort Bragg native suffered from mental illness and his behavior became increasingly threatening before he spent months living in the forest.

Bassler killed land steward Matthew Coleman, 45, on Aug. 11, 2011 while the Albion man worked on a coastal ranch near Rockport. The second victim was Fort Bragg City Councilman Jere Melo, 69, who was fatally shot Aug. 27 in an opium poppy garden he was investigating while patrolling private timberland east of town.

Evers may not have reached Bassler’s level of violence, but coastal residents and investigators are hardly downplaying the recent thefts, which weigh heavily on their minds and, by many accounts, are the talk of the town.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office released these photos of a man believed to be William Evers, who is accused of opening fire on a sheriff's deputy in May. Officials say he was spotted in Albion on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Mendocino County Sheriff's Office)
A wanted poster with older photos of Evers hangs in the United States post office that’s part of Albion’s downtown area with a hardware store, convenience store and two-pump gas station at Highway 1 and Albion Ridge Road.

It’s the busiest intersection in town, and it’s not hard to find residents well-versed in the manhunt, which they discuss on social media, face-to-face in driveways or in passing outside the few businesses dotting the Highway 1 landscape.

Albion resident Chris Sansi had just come out of the hardware store with a new pack of door hinges when she explained she and her friends refer to Evers as “Billy” in homage to the western outlaw, Billy the Kid. A fellow neighbor approached to do her own shopping at the hardware store and agreed most people know about the case.

“Everyone does, because we’ve all been on pins and needles,” said Sansi, who lives on Middle Ridge Road where at least three burglaries have been reported. “It had quieted down. But next thing you know, he’s on my road.”

A hope for a safe resolution

Sheriff’s investigators have frequently posted Facebook updates alerting residents to sightings and search efforts, Van Patten said.

Given all the attention on Evers, coupled with overall awareness among residents, investigators say it isn’t surprising that he hasn’t surfaced as much as he did just a few weeks ago.

Still, locals are wary of his presence in the area, and most are eager to see him captured so they may once again have peace of mind.

This undated photo shows Mendocino County burglary suspect William Evers. He's accused of committing several thefts in the area near Albion and Elk. (Mendocino County Sheriff's Office)
For six years, an Albion resident who only identified herself as Elizabeth has lived in an area where at least three burglaries were recently reported. Despite everything that’s happened, she expressed concerned for Evers’ mental wellness and said a good percentage of residents want the case resolved peacefully.

“We don’t want to say he shouldn’t be apprehended, but we would like to see him be brought in and appropriately handled,” said Elizabeth, 72, who emphasized her reluctance to refer to Evers by the sobriquet that’s been bestowed upon him.

“It kind of dehumanizes him and makes him into this larger-than-life outlaw kind-of thing. Then it’s easy to be judgmental or even more afraid,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Office counters that the public should consider Evers armed and dangerous and that anyone who spots him should contact authorities right away.

“He’s definitely a public safety risk in our opinion,” Van Patten said. “Our one situation, he immediately responded with not only flight, but with lethal resistance.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

