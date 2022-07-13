Police search for Rohnert Park theft suspect who evaded pursuit, fled after Santa Rosa crash

Police are looking for a driver who they pursued Wednesday morning on Highway 101 before he crashed and fled through a field in Santa Rosa.

The chase began around 11 a.m. when the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was notified about a theft at the Home Depot on Redwood Drive.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle, a black BMW, at Golf Course Drive and Commerce Boulevard, and followed it onto northbound Highway 101, Lt. Jeff Nicks said.

A 2½-minute chase continued for 3.7 miles as the driver reached speeds of 120 mph through moderate levels of traffic, Nicks said.

The driver tried to exit the highway at Yolanda Avenue but drove instead through a fence and came to a stop in a field by the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home & Cemetery.

“The car was heavily damaged and did not appear driveable,” Nicks said.

No injuries were reported.

Nicks added police recovered “miscellaneous tools” that were taken from Home Depot.

The driver ran into a nearby chapel before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses directed police to a possible suspect inside Target at Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road, about a half-mile north of the scene.

Officers detained a man inside before releasing him, Nicks said.

The driver remains at large and police only described him as a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail and goatee wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-584-2600.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi