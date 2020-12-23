Police search for Santa Rosa bank robber

Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon at Montgomery Village in east Santa Rosa.

The man entered the Chase Bank at 2300 Sonoma Ave. around 12:43 p.m., police said in a press release Monday. He reportedly gave the teller a note stating that he was armed and demanding money.

The teller gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the man, who left the building and drove away in a vehicle, police said. No description of the vehicle was available.

No bank employees or customers were injured.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a husky white or light-skinned Hispanic man in his mid 20s to early 30s, 5’11” to 6’ tall. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a jacket marked “security,” dark-colored pants, black-and-white shoes, a blue surgical mask and blue gloves.

