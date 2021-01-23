Police search for tiny home stolen from Santa Rosa nonprofit

Authorities are investigating the theft of a tiny home from a Santa Rosa parking lot, which was built by group of high school students and being sold to support a workforce training program they were part of.

The theft was reported to the Santa Rosa Police Department just before 10 a.m. Monday on Apollo Way, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed the home, which is attached to a trailer, was taken three days earlier by someone driving what appeared to be a moving truck, Mahurin said.

A person who happened to snap a photograph of the home as it was being towed on northbound Highway 101 at 7:30 p.m. the same day later contacted police after learning about the theft, Mahurin added.

The home was one of four built in 2018 by a cohort of students who participated in the North Bay Construction Corps, a 14-week after school program for high school seniors in their last semester, said Kathy Goodacre, the CEO of the Career Technical Education Foundation.

The nonprofit, which operates out of the North Coast Builders Exchange’s Apollo Way headquarters, helps fund the program and was selling the tiny home, which was not insured.

She had learned of an interested buyer for the tiny home, a yellow, 96-square-foot residence with an upper loft and front porch, just before it was stolen.

The earnings would have gone back to the North Bay Construction Corps program to help other teens get hands-on learning from professionals in various construction-related trades, Goodacre said.

“We’re pretty sad about it,” Goodacre said about the theft. “That’s $7,500 more that we’re going to have to raise for the program because somebody else decided they needed this house.”

North Bay Construction Corps began in 2017 with a pilot cohort of 9 students, but has since expanded to five North Bay counties with dozens of students, Goodacre said.

A $1 million grant from the Tipping Point Community, a Bay Area organization that funds anti-poverty programs and campaigns, and other private and public donations helped with the expansion, Goodacre said.

The North Coast Builders Exchange and the Sonoma County Office of Education are other key partners in the program, she said.

The Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force, a multiagency group that specializes in vehicle theft investigations, is now handling the case, Mahurin said, adding that the tiny home had not been located as of Friday.

Anyone with information about the tiny home can reach investigators at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.