Police searching for suspect in Santa Rosa bank robbery

Santa Rosa police are searching for a man who they said robbed an Exchange Bank branch about noon Friday in the St. Francis Shopping Center on Calistoga Road.

The suspect gave a bank teller a note that said he had a weapon and would use violence if the teller didn’t hand over money, police said in a statement posted on Facebook late Friday afternoon. The suspect lifted his shirt at one point, but it wasn’t clear if he actually had a gun, police said.

He fled with cash — the exact amount of which wasn’t disclosed — and was last seen running south on Calistoga Road. A search of the immediate area did not locate the suspect but did turn up clothing that he had last been seen wearing, police said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man, standing approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, of medium build, and about 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray button-up, long-sleeved shirt, black gloves, blue pants, black shoes, a New York Yankees baseball hat, and a gray face mask.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage of the area to contact authorities.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500 from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. Contact investigators by calling 707-543-3590.

