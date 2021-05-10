Police searching for suspect in west Santa Rosa shooting

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday evening at a west Santa Rosa home that left a 50-year-old man in serious condition.

Officers found the injured Santa Rosa man after responding to a report of gunfire at a residence on Arthur Ashe Circle shortly before 7 p.m., said Sgt. Chris Mahurin on Monday.

Police were still trying to identify the suspect.

The victim has non life-threatening injuries, said Mahurin. “It looks like he was shot one time, as far as we can tell.”

The relationship between the shooter and the victim is unknown to police at this time.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.