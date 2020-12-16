Police seek gunman in shooting at Roseland home

Gunfire at a Roseland home Tuesday night resulted in life-threatening injuries for one person and touched off an hourslong search by a swarm of Santa Rosa police officers for the gunman in the shooting.

It was reported to police at about 6:15 p.m. at a house on Whitewood Drive near Smokewood Drive, located north of Hearn Avenue, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies said.

“It sounds like a dispute between the people who lived there,” Matties said of the report, which involved a single person who was shot.

Police radio indicated the gunfire may have been fatal, though Matthies could not confirm that information as of 7:15 p.m.

“I know they were transported over to the hospital and that the person had life-threatening injuries,” Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said about the victim an hour later.

Eyewitness reports described a large police presence on Whitewood Drive, where officers had their weapons trained on a home after the shooting. A police drone buzzed overhead.

Officers were trying to determine late Tuesday whether the suspect fled the home or was still inside, Mahurin said. The area surrounding the residence was cordoned off in case the gunman was still in the area.

SWAT and a hostage negotiation team was sent to the home, Matthies said.

“We’re trying to determine the exact circumstances and the suspect info,” Mahurin said. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter was assisting, along with other law enforcement resources.

Details about the identities of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available Tuesday night.

Santa Rosa police asked people to avoid the area.

