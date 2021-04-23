Police seek help identifying man in indecent exposure incident near Petaluma school

Authorities are seeking help identifying a man who was seen exposing himself in a car near an elementary school in Petaluma on Thursday, police said in Nixle alert.

At around 11 a.m., the Petaluma Police Department received a call that a 10-year-old-girl had seen the man exposing himself and masturbating in a white SUV near Maria Drive and Sunrise Parkway by Meadow Elementary School.

The girl was riding her bike home from school and made eye contact with the man before riding away. She described him as a Black man and 20 to 30 years old, police said.

Petaluma police are asking anyone with information to contact the officer Madeline Chanin-Meiers at 707-778-4372.

