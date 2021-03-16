Police seek help to identify man suspected of robbing Chase Bank in Santa Rosa

Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Chase bank in Santa Rosa on Monday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

The man entered the bank at 2300 Sonoma Avenue just after noon. He passed a note to the teller claiming to be armed and demanded money. The teller gave him an unknown sum, and the man left the bank eastbound on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Officers went to the bank and searched the area but could not find the man.

He is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50 and just under 6 feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a green knitted cap, gray hoodie sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, or has information to help the investigation, is encouraged to contact a tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of any suspects involved in the robbery.

