Police seek information about Sunday drive-by shooting in Petaluma
Police are looking for a suspect that allegedly shot at a motorcyclist Sunday while driving an SUV in Petaluma, police said.
The motorist was not struck by a bullet and was not injured, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release Sunday night.
The reporting party told police that a passenger in a small to mid-size vehicle had pointed a handgun at the motorcyclist and fired a round about 4:10 p.m. near Crinella Drive and Baywood Drive.
They said the shooting followed a right-of-way disagreement at a previous intersection.
After the shooting, the driver of the light-colored vehicle fled northbound on Crinella Drive.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: