Police seek information about Sunday drive-by shooting in Petaluma

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2023, 10:08AM
Police are looking for a suspect that allegedly shot at a motorcyclist Sunday while driving an SUV in Petaluma, police said.

The motorist was not struck by a bullet and was not injured, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release Sunday night.

The reporting party told police that a passenger in a small to mid-size vehicle had pointed a handgun at the motorcyclist and fired a round about 4:10 p.m. near Crinella Drive and Baywood Drive.

They said the shooting followed a right-of-way disagreement at a previous intersection.

After the shooting, the driver of the light-colored vehicle fled northbound on Crinella Drive.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

