Police seek information after pedestrian struck by car in Santa Rosa

A collision that left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries Thursday morning in southwest Santa Rosa is under investigation after the driver reportedly left the scene but returned 45 minutes later, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers, Santa Rosa Fire and Santa Rosa Life Support responded just before 7 a.m. to the intersection of Hearn Avenue and Arrowhead Drive, where a caller had reported a man lying in the street, according to a news release from the police department.

First responders found the man, who was unconscious, with injuries consistent with being struck by a car.

Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Marincik said police later determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m., about thirty minutes before officers arrived. He was immediately transported to the hospital, police said.

About 15 minutes later, the driver of a red Mitsubishi Mirage sedan that police said was involved in the collision returned to the scene. Marincik said he didn’t know late Thursday morning why the man, identified only as a 27-year-old from Santa Rosa, came back.

“Once a driver leaves, they don’t usually return," he said, adding that officers investigating the incident will have sort through whether they have probable cause to arrest the driver or send information to the District Attorney’s Office for it to take up a case.

By late Thursday morning, police had determined that alcohol was likely not a factor in the collision, the release said.

While police continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call Officer Riley Howard of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Team at (707) 543-3636.

“As the investigation continues, officers will attempt to look for additional evidence and witnesses to determine the factors and circumstances that led to the collision,” the release said.

