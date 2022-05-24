Police seek man in connection with unprovoked New York City subway killing

NEW YORK — When a lone gunman fired a single shot into Daniel Enriquez’s chest Sunday afternoon, the crime scene — the claustrophobic interior of the last car on a Q train — hung suspended for an agonizing stretch of seconds on the Manhattan Bridge. Passengers huddled for safety, and Enriquez collapsed.

Then, as the northbound train pulled into Canal Street, the gunman vanished into the anonymous bustle of the station.

It was the second time in as many months that a gunman had opened fire in a subway car, walked off the train and disappeared without being confronted. Sunday’s shooting came just six weeks after Frank R. James had started shooting in a crowded rush-hour subway car in Brooklyn, injuring at least 23.

The Police Department released two photos of the Q train suspect on Monday. “We need all eyes on this,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote on Twitter.

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

Investigators were seeking Andrew Abdullah, 25, whose last known address was in Manhattan, in connection with the killing, according to two law enforcement officials. It was not clear if he was the man pictured in the photos released by the police.

That such a crime could occur, and that the gunman could so easily escape, defies the efforts of city and law enforcement officials, who have promised for months that a flood of resources and officers would inundate the transit system. High-profile enforcement against low-level offenses has followed — a woman has been wrestled to the ground for evading fares, and a mother selling mangoes has been arrested. But surprise attacks have been impossible to prevent.

“You don’t assume you’re just going to have a very random shooter on the subway,” said Jillian Snider, a retired New York City police officer and policy director for R Street Institute, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C. “If I was undercover riding the subway, there’s no way I could’ve stopped that from happening.”

The transit system is blanketed in surveillance and security cameras, and those in the Canal Street station were operating properly Sunday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Monday.

“MTA video obtained from the Canal Street station is providing our detectives with important information and images shown of a possible suspect,” Chief Jason Wilcox, the head of the Police Department’s transit bureau, told agency board members Monday.

But the city has struggled to adapt camera systems to individual cars, given the challenges of using modern mobile technology in tunnels and stations.

“It’s a physical challenge to get them deep into that system. It’s been a challenge to get radios that work properly,” said Joseph Fox, who retired as the chief of the Police Department’s transit bureau in 2018. “It’s a difficult environment. It’s deep underground.”

On Sunday, there were no police officers on the train where the shooting occurred, police officials say. They had been at the station earlier in the morning but answered a call to another station.

The police were summoned by a fellow passenger’s 911 call while the car was still on the bridge. When the train doors opened at the Canal Street platform, the gunman fled just as officers descended into the station. The suspect gave the gun to a homeless man outside the station on his way out, two law enforcement officials said. A 9 mm handgun was later recovered by the police on scaffolding nearby.

Enriquez was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

Enriquez, 48, a native New Yorker who had been on his way to brunch, rarely traveled on the subway, first because of the pandemic and later because of concerns about the system’s safety, said his longtime partner, Adam Pollack. He was one of many New Yorkers who have avoided the system since March 2020, both because of remote work and safety concerns: Ridership is only about 60% as high as before the pandemic.

A researcher with the Goldman Sachs investment bank, Enriquez often preferred to take Ubers into Manhattan from his Park Slope home, Pollack said. He had only recently begun taking the train on weekends because surge pricing was so high, Pollack said.

When asked to talk about Enriquez, Pollack looked down, shook his head, and said that he was grieving.