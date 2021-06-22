Subscribe

Police seek motive in deadly Richmond shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 22, 2021, 9:19AM
RICHMOND — Police are seeking the motive for a deadly shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area house party during the weekend.

More than one person walked up and fired into the gathering late Sunday night in Richmond, police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told reporters Monday.

Two victims died at the scene, a third died at a hospital and five others were wounded.

Police Lt. Matt Stonebreaker said the party was advertised on Facebook and most of those who attended didn't know each other.

It was the second mass shooting in the Bay Area during the weekend.

Oakland police said Monday that a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven others at Lake Merritt on Saturday appeared to be gang-related, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The shooting occurred as thousands were gathered to celebrate the new Juneteenth holiday.

Investigator Leo Sanchez said multiple shooters were involved.

