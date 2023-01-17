Police seek public’s help following hit-and-run in downtown Petaluma

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the person who struck two parked cars in downtown Petaluma and then drove off.

The hit-and-run happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Petaluma Boulevard and D Street, according to Officer Garrett Sholin of the Petaluma Police Department.

The unidentified driver, a woman, fled the scene. The vehicle she was driving is described as a gray Lexus SUV with two flags — for the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors — mounted in the rear passenger windows.

Although an image of the Lexus was captured on camera, Sholin told the Argus-Courier it was not clear enough to determine the vehicle’s license plate number.

Anyone who may have information on the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Officer Sholin at 707-776-3721.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.