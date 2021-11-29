Police seek two more suspects in Cotati armed robbery investigation

Police investigating an armed robbery in Cotati are working to identify two suspects who were not found by authorities after a search that lasted for several hours on Sunday and triggered a shelter-in-place order for parts of Petaluma, police said.

The search was called off Sunday night after police arrested two of the four people suspected of robbing somebody in the parking lot of a business on Wilford Lane on Sunday afternoon, Cotati police said in a press release.

The robbery was reported shortly after 3 p.m. by somebody who reported being approached by four people, including one with a handgun, police said.

They took money, a Bluetooth speaker, a cellphone and jewelry, police said. The person who reported being robbed was not injured, according to the press release.

Julius Hedgeman, 19, of Alameda and Tahjay WIlliams, 21, of Oakland were arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Cotati Police Department said.

Authorities found them in the backyard of a home near East Court and Lindberg Circle, according to Petaluma Police Lt. Nick McGowan.

Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, conspiracy, child endangerment and resisting arrest, according to Cotati police. Their bail was set at $200,000 each.

The four suspects fled the scene of the robbery in a Ford Mustang, leading to a vehicle pursuit into Petaluma, police said.

During the chase, which began around 3:15 p.m., the Ford’s tire popped and it lost control. The occupants fled on foot, according to McGowan.

While authorities searched for the suspects on Sunday night, Petaluma police issued a shelter-in place order for residents in the area of Vallejo Street at Jefferson Street starting at 3:30 p.m. and in the area of Lindberg Circle around 5 p.m.

The order was lifted at about 7:15 p.m., after police found the two suspects who surrendered, according to the release.

Cotati Police are investigating to find out who the two outstanding suspects are.

During a search of the Ford, police found a loaded handgun and the stolen Bluetooth speaker, according to the release.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact Corporal Brian Deaton at (707)-792-4611.

