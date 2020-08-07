Police seize suspected fentanyl, heroin, other drugs from Rohnert Park home

Santa Rosa police on Thursday seized what they suspect is fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and $10,000 in cash from a home in Rohnert Park, police said.

Scott Reed, 35, and Carissa Sypriano, 34, were arrested in the raid on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Santa Rosa police detectives served a search warrant at Reed and Sypriano’s residence on Rancho Verde Circle after the narcotics team obtained information about two suspected fentanyl drug dealers operating in Sonoma County.

Detectives found 5 ounces of suspected powered fentanyl; 5 ounces of suspected heroin mixed with suspected fentanyl; 2 ounces of methamphetamine; MDMA pills, commonly known as ecstasy; and prescription pills.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid. Police said it is often mixed with other drugs and that 1 gram can equal up to a hundred doses for a common user.

