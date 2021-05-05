Sonoma bank robbery suspect taken into custody
Local authorities have taken a suspect in a Sonoma bank robbery into custody.
Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies from the Violent Crime Investigations unit and Sonoma police officers are investigating the robbery, which occurred at about 1:09 p.m. in the 500 block of Broadway, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia.
A further statement from authorities with more details on the crime is expected later this afternoon.
Valencia could not confirm a report that the suspect escaped on a Sonoma city bus.
There are two banks in the 500 block, a Union Bank at 500 Broadway and a Chase Bank at 501 Broadway.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: