Sonoma bank robbery suspect taken into custody

Local authorities have taken a suspect in a Sonoma bank robbery into custody.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies from the Violent Crime Investigations unit and Sonoma police officers are investigating the robbery, which occurred at about 1:09 p.m. in the 500 block of Broadway, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia.

A further statement from authorities with more details on the crime is expected later this afternoon.

Valencia could not confirm a report that the suspect escaped on a Sonoma city bus.

There are two banks in the 500 block, a Union Bank at 500 Broadway and a Chase Bank at 501 Broadway.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

